Composting help for resort gardeners

Blackpool residents are being urged to ‘get composting’ as part of International Compost Week from May 7 to 13.

A council spokesman said: “Home composting is an easy, natural and effective way of recycling some of the daily household waste produced, while providing significant benefits for gardens, reducing waste sent to landfill and improving carbon footprints.

More than 30 per cent of the average household waste can be composted and it has the added benefit of producing a free supply of quality compost that can put some life into a garden

“It is easy to do. The simplest form of compost can be made from kitchen scraps - and once started – it’s surprising how much daily waste can be recycled.”

Locally composted green waste and composting equipment is being offered at discounted prices at the council’s Household Waste Recycling Centre’s Tip Shop in Bispham.

Compost is being sold at the tip at a cost of £1.50 for two bags on Monday May 8 and Tuesday May 9. Visit www.getcomposting.com for information on composting equipment.