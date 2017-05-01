Comedy legend Bobby Ball cleared diary to help Janet

Comedy hero Bobby Ball said he cleared his schedule to help a grandmother given just 12 months to live last September.

The 73-year-old will appear beside his comic partner Tommy Cannon at a fund-raiser for Janet Colgan, whose family hope will be cured by expensive immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

After a few calls, I was free and called Tommy immediately to ask if he’d join me

The event will be held at the Glendower Hotel in St Annes, with Spandau Ballet star Steve Norman also set to sing – which Bobby gently ribbed Janet, 55, about.

He said: “Apparently, Janet has always loved Spandau Ballet and had a secret crush on Steve, although it’s not such a secret now.”

Bobby said that TV work originally stood in the way of him performing from 6.45pm on Friday, May 12.

But he added: “After a few calls, I was free and called Tommy immediately to ask if he’d join me.

“Cannon and Ball can do what we do best, and that’s make people laugh. There’s no better therapy.”

Tickets for the event cost £40 or £350 for a table of 10. They include a two-course meal and a drink on arrival.

For tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/k9kht7p