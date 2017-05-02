Coastguard crews ready to tackle mud rescue challenges

It’s dirty work but somebody has to do it....

Meet the coastguard crew who are experts in mud rescues.

Knott End coastguard teams regularly practice mud rescues

With responsibility the vast expanse of Morecambe Bay - with it’s legendary fast tides and shifting sands - the team has to ensure it is always ready for the moment a call comes in.

And that involves plenty of training.

Last week the Knott End team met up with crews from other Coastguard stations from across the Fylde coast to practice their skills.

In the relative safety of the car park at Blackpool and the Fylde College’s Natical Campus in Fleetwood they were able to brush up on their skills.

But sometimes matters get a little more messy.

Due to the nature of the coastline most of the North West’s coastguard teams are trained to carry out mud rescues.

And at Knott End, the shoreline provides perfect conditions for training.

Station officer Phil Smith said: “ Due to the nature of the coast in the North West nearly all teams are mud rescue teams.

“With the weather warming up and more people going for days out to the seaside, it’s important that all mud teams train and exercise is demanding rescue technique.”

Knott End coastguard is currently on the lookout for new volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining should live or work within 20 minutes of Knott End. Day time availability is important.

No prior experience is necessary but a driving license, a good level of fitness and the ability to work as a team at the scene of a rescue is essential.

For more information visit www.gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard/what-the-coastguard-rescue-service-does