Cleveleys cute pooch event raises funds for dog charity

The organiser of a charity dog show has vowed to keep up her work raising money for a good cause.

The event, at the Park Club, on West Park Drive, Cleveleys, raised £838.54 for Dogs For Good.

Ebony Butterworth, 10 with Rosie from Singleton, Jessica Ardron, 13 with Bailey from Poulton and Laila Butterworth, 14 with Sprocket from Singleton at the Cleveleys Dog show to raise money for Dogs for Good Pics: DONNA CLIFFORD

The charity helps train assistance dogs to help people with disabilities, as well as therapy dogs which are used in a number of Fylde coast schools to boost pupil’s confidence and support their development.

Michelle Atherton, who organised the event said: “It was great. I was pleased with the amount we raised.”

Dogs competed in 12 different competitions during the event, on Sunday, with a prize for the winners. The overall winner on the day took home a hamper and a trophy.

She said she is now turning her attention to her next fund-raiser, a quiz at the Masonic Hall, on West Drive in Cleveleys, on October 7.

Teams of four to six people can take part, costing £1 each. Call 07506106853 for details.