Cleveleys cute pooch event raises funds for dog charity

The organiser of a charity dog show has vowed to keep up her work raising money for a good cause.
The event, at the Park Club, on West Park Drive, Cleveleys, raised £838.54 for Dogs For Good.
The charity helps train assistance dogs to help people with disabilities, as well as therapy dogs which are used in a number of Fylde coast schools to boost pupil’s confidence and support their development.
Michelle Atherton, who organised the event said: “It was great. I was pleased with the amount we raised.”
Dogs competed in 12 different competitions during the event, on Sunday, with a prize for the winners. The overall winner on the day took home a hamper and a trophy.
She said she is now turning her attention to her next fund-raiser, a quiz at the Masonic Hall, on West Drive in Cleveleys, on October 7.
Teams of four to six people can take part, costing £1 each. Call 07506106853 for details.
