Classic rock covers from power trio

Live music at the Royal Oak on Lord Street this Friday, features Oldham power trio, A Band of Gypsies.

The band first appeared in Fleetwood in 2012 and has been a regular visitor to the town since then, developing a loyal and enthusiastic following over the last five years.

As their name suggests, the band is known for their classic rock covers, including Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid but especially the music of Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe, Purple Haze and Voodoo Chile all feature in the set list.

Tony Wood, on guitar and vocals, fronts the band, supported by the driving rhythm section of Russ Burns on bass and Mick Schofield on the drums.

Friday’s customers can look forward to some inventive guitar work including picking with the teeth and playing behind the neck.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Tony Auton recommended Band of Gypsies to us.

“We are looking forward to promoting the band for their fourth gig at Dead’uns in 2017.

“They perform popular covers and always put on a great show.”

Tony Wood added: “We always enjoy coming to Fleetwood.

“We’ve made many friends in the five years we have been coming to the town and we are looking forward to meeting up again this Friday.

Admission is free.

The music starts around 9.30pm.