Clarke’s wife thanks social media for spreading information about her missing husband

The wife of footballer Clarke Carlisle has thanked social media users who helped spread information about her missing husband.

Fears were growing for former Preston North End, Blackpool and Burnley footballer, Clarke Carlisle, who was reported to be missing in Manchester on Friday. His worried wife, Carrie Carlisle‏, took to Twitter after the footballer was last seen on Flag Market at around 2.30pm on Thursday..

Family members, however, believed he had travelled to Manchester since that sighting.The former PFA Chairman has a history of mental illness and has talked openly about his issues. He made 85 appearances for Blackpool, 128 for Burnley and 20 for Preston.

However, last night missing Clarke was found in Liverpool.

Lancashire police revealed: “Great news folks. Clarke Carlisle has been found safe in Liverpool. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. Have a good weekend.”

HCarrie said: “Clarke has been found. Due to you all who have so kindly looked for him and shared he was missing. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

The former Professional Footballers’ Association chairman, who made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career, has a history of mental illness.

He launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis - a condition that has been described as “mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse”.

The father-of-three remarried earlier this year and has worked to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The former defender tried to take his own life in December 2014 when he jumped into the path of a 12-ton lorry on the A64, near York, while suffering from depression.