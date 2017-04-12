Church demolition looms as part of £200k scheme

A crumbling 60-year-old church building in Fleetwood is finally set for demolition.

St David’s CE Church, on the corner of Fleetwood Road and Larkholme Lane in Fleetwood, is to be knocked down next month to make way for housing.

And funds raised from the land sale will pay for a revamp of the current church hall, which is to be extended to allow a new chapel and additional community facilities to be installed in a £200,000 project.

Planning permission for four homes – two semi-detached houses – was granted more than a year ago.

The extended church hall will be called the Church Centre of St David’s and St Peter’s.

Father John Hall, vicar of the parish of St David’s and St Peter’s, said: “It is an exciting development for St David’s.

“While the work is carried out on site, services will be held at St Peter’s until it is expected to be completed in the autumn.

“Demolition will start as soon as we get the authority is given by Wyre Council.”

In the meantime, further fund-raising sessions are being held by members of the church to raise extra cash towards St David’s building scheme.

These include a gift day at the church last Saturday.