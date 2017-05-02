Choral group to perform in Fleetwood church

Fleetwood and District Choral Society will be in concert in the town this Saturday night.

They will be performing Rossini’s choral mass, Messe Petite Solennelle, at St Peter’s Church, beginning at 7.30pm.

The work will be performed with some of the accompanying instruments for which it was originally written, harmonium and piano, with Karen Au on harmonium and Benedict Kearns on piano.

Along with the choral members, the work will feature a number of young professional soloists.

They are tenor Alexander Grainger (a late replacement), Aimee Presswood (soprano), Amy Shaw (mezzo soprano) and Eugene Dillon Hooper (baritone).

The society will call upon the vast experience of its regular conductor, Alistair MacKenzie. Entry costs £10 but under 18s can attend free of charge.

Kate Condron, spokesman, said: “This is an excellent piece of music which we are hoping will prove popular with our audience.”

For further information, call (01253) 851841.