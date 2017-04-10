Children learn about pollination

Children learned about the importance of bees to the environment at a special event.

The Bee Wild show at QEII Park View playing fields in Lytham showed children why we need these important pollinators and what can be done to preserve their numbers.

Friends of the Earth provided the Park View education team with Bee costumes, postcards and wildflower seeds so that visitors could take part in creating a “Bee World” wildflower meadow.

Children sowed the seeds in the kitchen garden and were invited to return in the Summer to see their wildflowers in full bloom.

Families also took part in workshops making wildflower seed bombs, beeswax candles and natural art bees as well as having the opportunity to try on a beekeeping suit and have a closer look at the Park View beehives.

Park ranger Julie Norman said: “We were delighted by the large numbers of people who came to learn more about bees and how they can help to protect their habitat.”

Visitors also got a first glimpse of the park’s new hive .

The new bee home contains an infra-red camera so visitors can watch the bees making honey,