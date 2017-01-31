Chance to lead port's carnival

The search is on for Fleetwood Carnival 2017 Carnival Queen and her retinue.

A choosing event takes place at Broadway Rooms, St Nicholas Church on Sunday February 12 commencing at 2pm.

The organising committee are looking for a queen, prince charming, page boy and four retinue to lead the summer event which this year takes place on June 17.

The roles are open to all children who live in Fleetwood and are aged from seven to 13 years of age.

All children must be accompanied by as parent or guardian.

Ann Hanvey, Carnival Committee spokesperson, said: “The children will just be asked a few simple questions about which school they attend, hobbies, any pets, nothing difficult.

“The Queen and Retinue will be representing their town on carnival day and all other neighbouring local Galas days during the summer months, plus Tram Sunday, Remembrance Sunday and the Lights Parade.

“Most of all we want the queen to enjoy her year of office and have lovely memories to always look back on.”

Following an appeal for help, the committee have four new members, but there’s always room for more.

A fund -raising evening is also planned for Saturday, February 18.

The quiz night takes place at Fleetwood Bowling Club at 7pm for 7.30pm.

A team of six or less is £5 per person including hot pot supper.

For an application form for the choosing event, please phone Rachel on 07860156500.

Alternatively, you can email her on rachelgeorge83@icloud.com