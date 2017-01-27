Chance to join bird count event in Fleetwood Memorial Park

The Friends of Fleetwood Memorial Park are inviting Fleetwood folk to join in the biggest bird count of the year this weekend.

They are hoping people can spare an hour on Saturday morning to count the birds in the park as part of the Big Garden Birdwatch to help the RSPB see which species of bird are doing well or are in decline.

Lovers of wildlife have supported the event for the last 37 years and this year is bigger than ever, expanding from a two-day event to three days from this Saturday to Monday.

Sara Humphrey, from the RSPB, said: “2016 results showed a significant rise in smaller birds such as great tits and goldfinches using our gardens to find food.

“Despite this boost, many other of our garden favourites are struggling.

“Starlings continue to feature in the top three visitors to gardens, but were recorded in 8.6 per cents fewer gardens than in 2015.”

The park event will be co-ordinated by Wyre Council rangers and the Friends group.

A Wyre Council spokesperson said: “Please bring with you any binoculars that you have – we will provide a few pairs and the data collection sheets.

“All ages are welcome and previous skills are not essential.”

Meet at the pavilion next to the war memorial for 10am and the event should last until 11.30am.

For further details contact (01253) 891000 or email parks@wyre.gov.uk