CCTV APPEAL: Theft from St Annes shop

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after shaving equipment was stolen from a popular St Annes shop.

The theft happened at B&M Bargains on St Annes Square on Saturday, April 22 at around 3.30pm.

Police would now like to speak to the man and the woman picture in the picture as they believe they may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We're appealing for information following a theft from B&M Bargains in St Annes.

"If you have any information and can identify the man or woman shown in the CCTV as they may be able to help us, please get in touch."

Anybody with information can call 101 quoting WA1707014. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org.