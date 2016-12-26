Caution is urged for diabetes patients

Residents living with diabetes have been urged to be extra careful when managing their condition over the festive period.

They have been told to stock up on insulin, test strips, and medicine, to eat healthily, test their sugar levels at regular intervals, and to exercise.

Christine Elwell, a diabetes education coordinator at Lancashire Care Foundation Trust, said: “It’s important to make sure members of the public with diabetes know what precautions to take during this time of the year to stay healthy and fit.

“If you need advice about any of the above or to talk to someone, contact the local team responsible for your care.”

Call 01772 777620 for more information.