Car bursts into flames on driveway of home

A man who bought a car two weeks ago watched as it went up in flames on the driveway of his home, say fire services.

Crews from Bispham and Blackpool were called out to attend the incident on Collins Avenue following a 999 call from the owner just before 11pm on July 26.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the Vauxhall Insignia well alight and used two hose reels to fight the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to attend a car fire on the driveway of a home which thankfully didn't spread to the property.

"It looks like the fire started in the engine compartment of the car.

"The owner reported that he'd been having problems with the car and was waiting for an assessor from the company he'd bought it from to come and take a look."

Nobody was injured during the incident although the car is believed to have been written-off.