Car bursts into flames at roadside

A car burst into flames at the side of a road near Squire's Gate Lane, say fire services.

Crews from South Shore attended the incident on Chestnut Avenue which happened at around 11.30pm on April, 19.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Service said: "We were called after the driver of a car suffered mechanical problems and saw smoke coming from the bonnet of his car. He immediately pulled over and contacted us. The fire is not being treated as suspicious in nature."

Nobody was injured during the incident.