Cannabis firm sets up shop in Wyre town

Garstang has become the home of a cannabis oil company, thought to be the first of its kind in Lancashire.

CBD One has launched at Garstang Natural Health Centre on High Street, selling its cannabidiol products.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of 113 active compounds within the cannabis plant, legal in the UK, Europe, and USA.

Owner of CBD One is Nick Tofalos, who has practiced osteopathy in Lancashire for 12 years. The 47-year-old said: “This is a leap of faith but we are doing it properly.

“The aim is honesty and integrity – to help people and give people the right advice in regards to their health.”

In the first week after the product went on sale, Nick had more than 40 enquiries from members of the public asking whether it could help them with their health issues.

Nick, who lives in Earby, said: “I’m a health expert so I can legally give advice on if the product will help people or not.”

CBD One is importing the product from the Netherlands and also signed up to the Cannabis Trade Association (CTA), the industry’s regulatory body.

Nick said: “We thought it was appropriate to join so that people can see that the product is safe.”