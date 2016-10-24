Can you help smash Santa Dash record?

Calling all Santas!

The search is on for 1,000 hospice supporters ready to pull on the famous red suit and raise money.

Santas from Trinity Hospice Fundraising brave the Big One

Santa Dash, in aid of Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice takes place on Sunday December 4, and organisers are hoping to break the magic 1,000 participants this year.

It’s an event for all the family – even the pet pooch can dress up and take part.

The start point is the Sandcastle at 11am and Dashers can run, walk or jog along the Prom to Central Pier and back, with a cup of hot chocolate waiting for them at the finish.

Linzi Young, Trinity’s Head of Fundraising said: “Looking back over the years we have had an average of 935 Santas at our previous Dashes and we really want to be over the 1,000 mark this year.

“The early indications are good – we had sign-ups from the very first day registration opened.”

Dashers can enter individually or as a family and the entrance fee includes a free Santa suit to wear on the day.

The Hospice has sent a team of not-so-secret Santas out and about across the Fylde coast as part of the publicity campaign for the event.

Four hospice Santas braved the Big One at the Pleasure Beach and three more were spotted at Lytham Windmill and again at The Mount in Fleetwood.

They’ve been on the beach and even to the Tower Circus.

Linzi said: “We will be launching a social media campaign to help keep track of our travelling Santas as the big day approaches.

“The Santa Dash is such a feel-good event and something which many families have come to regard as the official start of the festive season.

“There’s no denying it’s a lot of fun, but there’s a serious side to the Dash.

“Money raised goes direct to hospice care here on the Fylde Coast and every Santa’s contribution will help keep our doors open 24 hours a day over the Christmas and New Year period, which is an emotional time for families whose loved ones are in our care.”

For more details on Santa Dash and to sign up visit www.blackpoolsantadash.co.uk or call the hospice fundraising team on (01253) 359362.