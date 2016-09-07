Calls to move gym to park

Calls have been made for an outdoor gym controversially sited in a quiet area of Larkholme in Fleetwood to be re-located to the town’s biggest park.

The £35,000 outdoor facility, sited on a piece of green space on Roundway, was approved in March 2014 and built one month later - despite an effort by unhappy residents to scrap the scheme, following a 60-name petition.

People living on Roundway complained that they were not consulted by Wyre Council over its plans for the gym near their homes and voiced fears it could prove a magnet for vandals and unruly youths.

In the two years since, residents close to the amenity say it is occasionally used by rowdy youths and they say the facility has never been popular or well used by the older people it was intended for,

Now there are calls for it to be moved into the town’s Memorial Park, with supporters of this idea saying the park is a far more sensible location for it, away from residents homes and in a more accessible spot for many Fleetwood folk. There are ten items of equipment, set in concrete, which are easy to use and provide exercise without being too strenuous.

Ella Fletcher, a member of the Friends of the Memorial Park, said: “We would love to have this in the park.

“It is the perfect spot for it and more people would be able to make use of it. An outdoor gym is a good idea for older folk, it is free and they can use the equipment in the open air.”

Mrs Fletcher has approached Coun Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, who said: “Unfortunately the outdoor gym has not gone down well with the residents on Roundway but the point is that not everyone wants the equipment moved to the Memorial Park - the seafront has also been mentioned. I will be liaising with Wyre Council and perhaps there could be a public consultation.”

A Wyre Council spokeswoman said: “In respect of the outdoor gym equipment installed at Roundway we have not been formally approached by either Fleetwood Town Council or Friends of the Memorial Park and whilst we are willing to meet either or both groups to discuss this matter further at this present time we can give no guarantees that the equipment will be relocated to Memorial Park.”