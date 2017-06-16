Call to recruit extra blood donors in Lancashire

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people in Lancashire to start saving lives by registering as new blood donors during National Blood Week, which starts on Monday..

Over the last year, 900,000 people have given up their time to help patients in need.

But, 200,000 new blood donors are needed each year to ensure that patien in the future have access to the blood they need, when they need it.

Last year, 20,762 people in Lancashire gave blood at least once. But new blood donors are crucial for ensuring we have the right mix of blood groups to meet patient need in the years to come.

There is a particular need for more young people, who will become the next generation of donors.

Half of all donors in England are over 45 so it’s important to recruit younger people to donate blood.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Every day, blood donors from Lancashire make a difference; saving people whose lives depend on blood. Whether it is patients receiving treatment for cancer, blood disorders, after accidents, surgery or during childbirth.

“Thanks to the generosity of our loyal network of regular donors, we can ensure that hospitals have the blood needed to treat patients and, as recent weeks have sadly proven, make certain our stocks are strong enough to respond to major incidents and emergencies.

“And it is vital our blood donors, reflect the diversity of the population because blood types vary across communities.

• To sign up as a new donor or book an appointment, visit: www.blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.