Call for Lancashire to Twitter trend

Let’s show the world what it means to be a Lancastrian!

That’s the call today from tourism chiefs as they launch a social media campaign to help raise awareness of Lancashire Day which takes place each year on November 27.

Social media users are asked to illustrate their love of Lancashire landscape, food and culture with photography tweeted on Twitter using #LancashireDay or posting on Visit Lancashire Facebook or Instagram pages.

The campaign runs until November 30, with Lancastrians all over the world encouraged to share their favourite images of Lancashire.

On the day itself, Sunday November 27, Lancastrians out and about enjoying the county, posting their images, may also win spot prizes.

Last year a similar campaign reached over 40 million people in 816 locations worldwide with #LancashireDay trending on Twitter by 9am.

Anna Izza, Head of PR and Communications at Marketing Lancashire, said: “Lancashire Day gives us the opportunity to share these and bring friends and relations, in countries across the globe, a little bit closer to home.”