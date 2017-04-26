By George! It’s a cracking bash for patron saint day

There were red and white flags flying as a St George’s parade was staged at Fleetwood for the first time.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band led the parade down Lord Street, along with local veterans, while Fleetwood MP Cat Smith was in town to attend the event.

Veterans join in the St George's Day parade

Then the parade was followed by a fun-packed pram push, with seven teams involved.

The bash was organised by Gary Smith, a member of Fleetwood King’s Own Old Comrades Club.

It now hoped the parade can become an annual event and will involve even more people next year.

Gary, 51, of Rossall Gate, said; “We decided to have two elements to it, a parade with the veterans and then a fun side to things - we may make it an annual event and call it Pram Sunday!

One of the pram crew members in Fleetwood's St George's Day special. Picture: Julie Dalton

“We had great support on the day, the main things is that it’s a community event that everyone can take part in.”

Cat Smith said: “It was a pleasure to be able to take part in the parade and chat with so many people about what St George’s Day means to us.”

The event one was of several St George’s events taking place across the Fylde coast and all over England.