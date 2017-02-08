Wyre Council’s Valentine’s day meal reminder

The Food Standards Agency and Wyre Council is urging people to ‘look before they book’ and check food hygiene ratings before deciding on a restaurant this Valentine’s Day.

These ratings are determined by Wyre Council food safety officers and range from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating meaning very good food hygiene standards.

By looking before you book to check the food hygiene rating scheme you are ensuring that the hygiene for a restaurant won’t be ruining your romantic day

Coun Vivien Taylor, portfolio holder for health and community engagement said: “On Valentine’s Day, worrying about the hygiene of a restaurant isn’t something anyone wants to do.

“By looking before you book to check the food hygiene rating scheme you are ensuring that the hygiene for a restaurant won’t be ruining your romantic day.”

People can check food ratings online at www.food.gov.uk/ratings, or look for the green and black sticker displayed in restaurants.

