Wyre Council’s Valentine’s day meal reminder

The Food Standards Agency and Wyre Council is urging people to ‘look before they book’ and check food hygiene ratings before deciding on a restaurant this Valentine’s Day.
These ratings are determined by Wyre Council food safety officers and range from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating meaning very good food hygiene standards.
By looking before you book to check the food hygiene rating scheme you are ensuring that the hygiene for a restaurant won’t be ruining your romantic day
Coun Vivien Taylor, portfolio holder for health and community engagement said: “On Valentine’s Day, worrying about the hygiene of a restaurant isn’t something anyone wants to do.
People can check food ratings online at www.food.gov.uk/ratings, or look for the green and black sticker displayed in restaurants.
