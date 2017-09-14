Water problems for residents in South Shore

Homes in South Shore, Marton and Mereside are without water or suffering with low pressure following two leaks, say United Utilities.

The water company first received calls from customers reporting the issue at around 6.30am on September 14.

One of the leaks is situated on Hemingway and the other is at the junction of Harris Avenue and Ansdell Road.

The company said that engineers were working to resolve the problem but that they were currently unable to say how many properties were affected.

A spokesman added: "Our inspector has been to have a look at the first leak on Hemingway and has requested a team of engineers attend to carry out a repair.

"However the second leak at the junction of Harris Avenue and Ansdell Road has only just been reported in to us and we have an inspector on his way out to site to assess.

"We’re sorry for the trouble this may be causing you and we will get your taps flowing normally again as quickly as we can."

Waterloo Primary Academy on Waterloo Road has informed parents that it will close today due to the water problems.