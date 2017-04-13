Visitors dive in at new £1.5m pool

World Leisure has completed a £1.5m overhaul of the swimming pool facilities at Ribby Hall Village holiday park in Wrea Green.

The holiday park’s pool, open to the public as well as guests, was given a refurbishment eight years ago but bosses at the attraction decided the time was right for a complete revamp, with added facilities to maintain excitement and interest for visitors.

The new pool features new slides including a 48m interactive play slide.

Members and guests are able to climb a tower to the top of the slide, which then takes them out of the building and back inside again. As they come down the slide, they can play an interactive touchpad game on the inside of the slide, with scores recorded once the ride is complete. Scores can be uploaded to social media platforms, with the top three scores displayed in the pool area.

World Leisure also refurbished the splash pool and added an interactive aqua deck play structure, with tipping buckets and integral slides.

A themed toddlers’ pool links into the splash pool, with a slide and steps to open the pools up to all ages. World Leisure also installed a new sauna, steam room and feature showers, with all new filtration and controls.

Mark Leech, senior manager of Ribby Hall Village, said: “It is important as a business to continually invest and improve the facilities we offer to our customers.

“We believe the new interactive slide and new splash pool features will be real talking points that will bring family visitors back again and again.

“The project was a challenging one, because the pool forms the centre of the building and, as a result, new access ways had to be created for members and guests, so they could continue to use the other facilities while works were in progress.”