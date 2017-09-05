UPDATE: Water supply problem in South Shore

Around 2,500 residents in South Shore are still experiencing issues with their water supply following a suspected burst water pipe, says United Utilities.

The company says it is continuing to look into the problem, but is yet to identify the source of the issue.

The problem was first reported to the company at around 6.55am on September 5.

United Utilities says it received 22 calls from residents with 11 reporting no water and the rest reporting issues with water pressure.

A spokesman for the company said: "We were alerted to a suspected burst water pipe earlier on today.

"We have deployed four water tankers in the area to help with the issues.

"Investigations into the cause are on-going but updates can be found on our website."

Vulnerable customers in need of extra support are able to register for United Utilities' priority service by calling 0345 072 6093.

For the information please visit https://www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/current-incidents/fy4-blackpool/