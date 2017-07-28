Tribunals ruling ‘massive win’

Trade unionists are celebrating after the Supreme Court quashed the government’s system of fees for employment tribunals.

The case was taken by the UNISON trade union, which successfully argued that the fees – which can be as high as £1,200 per case — prevented many workers from enforcing their employment rights.

This is a massive win for working people in the North West

Employment tribunals in the North West had fallen by 69 per cent since the introduction of fees. 6,072 individual claims were made before fees were introduced in 2013, but in comparison only 1,869 were made in the most recent year.

TUC Regional Secretary for the North West Lynn Collins said: “This is a massive win for working people in the North West. Congratulations to UNISON for doggedly pursuing this case. The result shows the value of working people standing together in trade unions. Low-paid workers across the North West were priced out of justice, even when they’ve been faced with harassment or have been sacked unfairly.”

But many employers are concerned that the move will lead to spurious claims being pursued.