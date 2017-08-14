Search

The Mark Hotel ranked the world's best city hotel

The Mark Hotel in Manhattan
The Mark Hotel, located in one of Manhattan's most coveted and discreet locations a stone's throw from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, received the top rating in Bilanz, Switzerland's leading business magazine, which gave the property its much anticipated and coveted #1 rating in The World's 100 Best City Hotels Award.

The Mark is an international leader in hospitality that has become the hotel of choice for a savvy clientele of global power players since it re-opened almost a decade ago after a bold renovation by French interior designer Jacques Grange; it was Mr. Grange's very first commercial project in the United States.

Bilanz's rating follows a long list of awards and accolades The Mark has received over the years since its re-imagination by Grange, including Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List and Gold List for several years in a row, Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards in 2014 & 2016, U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels list in 2014, 2015 & 2017, as well as Travel & Leisure's Gold List, to name a few.