The hunt is on to find the Fylde Coast's 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in the paper this week stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017. Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for one of these:

BEG001 Cedar Tavern

BEG002 Rose & Crown

BEG003 Layton Raikes

BEG004 Yate’s

BEG005 Mitre Hotel

BEG006 Molly’s

BEG007 Merrie England Bar

BEG008 Galleon Bar

BEG009 Bar 19

BEG010 Litten Tree

BEG011 Duke Of York

BEG012 The Gynn

BEG013 Last Orders

BEG014 Gillespies

BEG015 Churchill’s Bar

BEG016 Washington

BEG017 Ramsden Arms Hotel

BEG018 Hop Inn

BEG019 Victory

BEG020 Raikes Hall Hotel

BEG021 Albert & The Lion

BEG022 Pump & Truncheon

BEG023 Swift Hound

BEG024 King Edward V11

BEG025 The Sun Inn

BEG026 Yates’s

BEG027 Dog & Partridge

BEG028 Ma Kellys South

BEG029 Auctioneer

BEG030 Red Lion

BEG031 Albion

BEG032 Squirrel

BEG033 Bispham Hotel

BEG034 Highlands Hotel

BEG035 Devonshire Arms

BEG036 Newton Arms

BEG037 Plough Inn

BEG038 No 4 Freemasons

BEG039 Crown

BEG040 Belle Vue

BEG041 Boars Head

BEG042 Saddle Inn

BEG043 Dutton Arms

BEG044 Last Resort

BEG045 Burlington

BEG046 Apple & Parrot

BEG047 Farmers Arms

BEG048 Dunes Hotel

BEG049 Waterloo Hotel

BEG050 Halfway House Hotel

BEG051 Air Ballon

BEG052 Highfield

BEG053 Clarence Hotel

BEG054 Cherry Tree

BEG055 Shovels

BEG056 Travellers Rest

BEG057 Tramway

BEG058 Jolly Tars

BEG059 Victoria Hotel

BEG060 Golden Eagle

BEG061 Gardeners Arms

BEG062 Burn Naze

BEG063 Tavern At The Mill

BEG064 Bay Horse Hotel

BEG065 Thornton Lodge

BEG066 Iron Horse

BEG067 Bourne Arms Hotel

BEG068 Seven Stars Hotel

BEG069 Black Bull Hotel

BEG070 Old Town Hall Tavern

BEG071 Grapevine

BEG072 Golden Ball Hotel

BEG073 Thatched House

BEG074 Bull

BEG075 River Wyre

BEG076 Castle Gardens

BEG077 Poulton Elk

BEG078 Highcross Hotel

BEG079 Miller Arms

BEG080 Shovels Inn

BEG081 Shard Riverside Inn

BEG082 North Euston Hotel

BEG083 Steamer

BEG084 Thomas Drummond

BEG085 Kings Arms

BEG086 Three Lights

BEG087 Mount Hotel

BEG088 Royal Oak Hotel

BEG089 Strawberry Gardens

BEG090 Queens

BEG091 Rossall Tavern

BEG092 Fairhaven

BEG093 Salters Wharf

BEG094 Trawl Boat

BEG095 15’s of St Annes

BEG096 Lord Derby

BEG097 Town House

BEG098 Links Hotel

BEG099 Victoria

BEG100 Queensway

BEG101 Blossoms

BEG102 Railway Hotel

BEG103 Ship & Royal

BEG104 Queens

BEG105 Taps

BEG106 County Hotel

BEG107 Station Tavern

BEG108 Clifton Arms Hotel

BEG109 Windmill Tavern

BEG110 Clifton Arms

BEG111 Ship Inn

BEG112 Coach & Horses

BEG113 Plough

BEG114 Queens Arms

BEG115 King Fisher Tavern

BEG116 Grapes

BEG117 Post Office Hotel

BEG118 Top House

BEG119 Black Horse Hotel

BEG120 Stable Bar

BEG121 Royal Oak

BEG122 Bell & Bottle

BEG123 Birley Arms

BEG124 Bloomfield Brewhouse