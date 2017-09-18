The hunt is on to find the Fylde Coast's 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in the paper this week stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017. Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these:
BEG001 Cedar Tavern
BEG002 Rose & Crown
BEG003 Layton Raikes
BEG004 Yate’s
BEG005 Mitre Hotel
BEG006 Molly’s
BEG007 Merrie England Bar
BEG008 Galleon Bar
BEG009 Bar 19
BEG010 Litten Tree
BEG011 Duke Of York
BEG012 The Gynn
BEG013 Last Orders
BEG014 Gillespies
BEG015 Churchill’s Bar
BEG016 Washington
BEG017 Ramsden Arms Hotel
BEG018 Hop Inn
BEG019 Victory
BEG020 Raikes Hall Hotel
BEG021 Albert & The Lion
BEG022 Pump & Truncheon
BEG023 Swift Hound
BEG024 King Edward V11
BEG025 The Sun Inn
BEG026 Yates’s
BEG027 Dog & Partridge
BEG028 Ma Kellys South
BEG029 Auctioneer
BEG030 Red Lion
BEG031 Albion
BEG032 Squirrel
BEG033 Bispham Hotel
BEG034 Highlands Hotel
BEG035 Devonshire Arms
BEG036 Newton Arms
BEG037 Plough Inn
BEG038 No 4 Freemasons
BEG039 Crown
BEG040 Belle Vue
BEG041 Boars Head
BEG042 Saddle Inn
BEG043 Dutton Arms
BEG044 Last Resort
BEG045 Burlington
BEG046 Apple & Parrot
BEG047 Farmers Arms
BEG048 Dunes Hotel
BEG049 Waterloo Hotel
BEG050 Halfway House Hotel
BEG051 Air Ballon
BEG052 Highfield
BEG053 Clarence Hotel
BEG054 Cherry Tree
BEG055 Shovels
BEG056 Travellers Rest
BEG057 Tramway
BEG058 Jolly Tars
BEG059 Victoria Hotel
BEG060 Golden Eagle
BEG061 Gardeners Arms
BEG062 Burn Naze
BEG063 Tavern At The Mill
BEG064 Bay Horse Hotel
BEG065 Thornton Lodge
BEG066 Iron Horse
BEG067 Bourne Arms Hotel
BEG068 Seven Stars Hotel
BEG069 Black Bull Hotel
BEG070 Old Town Hall Tavern
BEG071 Grapevine
BEG072 Golden Ball Hotel
BEG073 Thatched House
BEG074 Bull
BEG075 River Wyre
BEG076 Castle Gardens
BEG077 Poulton Elk
BEG078 Highcross Hotel
BEG079 Miller Arms
BEG080 Shovels Inn
BEG081 Shard Riverside Inn
BEG082 North Euston Hotel
BEG083 Steamer
BEG084 Thomas Drummond
BEG085 Kings Arms
BEG086 Three Lights
BEG087 Mount Hotel
BEG088 Royal Oak Hotel
BEG089 Strawberry Gardens
BEG090 Queens
BEG091 Rossall Tavern
BEG092 Fairhaven
BEG093 Salters Wharf
BEG094 Trawl Boat
BEG095 15’s of St Annes
BEG096 Lord Derby
BEG097 Town House
BEG098 Links Hotel
BEG099 Victoria
BEG100 Queensway
BEG101 Blossoms
BEG102 Railway Hotel
BEG103 Ship & Royal
BEG104 Queens
BEG105 Taps
BEG106 County Hotel
BEG107 Station Tavern
BEG108 Clifton Arms Hotel
BEG109 Windmill Tavern
BEG110 Clifton Arms
BEG111 Ship Inn
BEG112 Coach & Horses
BEG113 Plough
BEG114 Queens Arms
BEG115 King Fisher Tavern
BEG116 Grapes
BEG117 Post Office Hotel
BEG118 Top House
BEG119 Black Horse Hotel
BEG120 Stable Bar
BEG121 Royal Oak
BEG122 Bell & Bottle
BEG123 Birley Arms
BEG124 Bloomfield Brewhouse
