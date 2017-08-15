Record year for accountancy firm

Lancashire-based accountancy and business advisory firm Moore and Smalley has reported a record year for turnover.

The firm has seen its 2016/17 turnover jump 9.2 per cent to £15.5m assisted by an increase in projects for companies operating internationally.

It also witnessed strong growth in the domestic market, driven in part by continued investment in its cloud accounting service SE+.

In the same period staff numbers rose to 280, including the appointment of a new partner Jenny McCabe.

The firm plans to take on 18 new trainees in September 2017.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of Moore and Smalley, said: “Our growth is linked to our desire to be the accountancy firm of choice in the North West. Brexit has thrown-up some uncertainty, but we have worked through it.

“In these uncertain times, having trust in your professional advisers has never been more important. Through our international network, we’ve been able to advise more clients than ever before on overseas matters. This will be even more important as the full implications of Brexit become known.”

Graham continued: “Domestically, our membership of the MHA network means we’re gaining a foothold on the mid-tiered practices and winning larger clients.

“We’ve also continued investing in new technology, such as our cloud accounting service which is proving popular with small and medium-sized businesses.”

Moore and Smalley has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Kendal, Southport, Kirkby Lonsdale and East Midlands.

In 2016 it also opened regional hubs in Manchester and Liverpool.

Through its membership of MHA, a UK wide association of eight accountancy firms, the firm has access to 198 partners and over 1,750 staff in more than 50 offices across the UK.

Meanwhile, its membership of Baker Tilly International gives the firm access to a network of trusted advisers in 141 countries around the world.