Rachel ready for challenge

Fleetwood’s newest councillor says she is ready to roll her sleeves up as she settles into the post.

Councillor Rachel George is the new Fleetwood Town Council member for Rossall after she was co-opted onto the council at the organisation’s latest public meeting.

Coun George, 33, of Hesketh Place, Fleetwood, fills the post vacated after the death of veteran councillor Ted Taylor and was one of four applicants.

The married mum-of-four, who is disabled and spends time volunteering, said: “I am very excited to be a local councillor. I believe there is no point complaining about things unless you are prepared to try and do something about it.

“We came to live in Fleetwood from Burnley two years ago and we were welcomed with open arms.

“Fleetwood is unique, I have never known a place like it for community spirit and for people being generous, even when they have nothing themselves.”

Councillor Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “Rachel was an excellent candidate, what came across clearly is that she cares the town and what happens in it.”

Coun Rogers defended the decision to co-opt a councillor, which entails the committee publicly voting in the candidate, rather holding an election in which constituents vote. He insisted the method does not erode democratic process.

He said: “The fact is, it costs £8,000 to hold election, and the money saved can be spent on community projects.”