Spacious three-bedroom property with three reception rooms located close to the sea front

Within walking distance of the sea front, this well-presented three-bedroom extended property would make an ideal family home.
The downstairs living accommodation comprises a hallway with under-stairs storage, two lounges both with gas fires in feature surround, a dining room a kitchen with fitted wall and base units with complementary work surfaces and a double electric induction hob integrated oven and grill, and a separate utility room plumbed for a washing machine.
Upstairs are the three bedrooms, one which has fitted wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom including a panelled bath with shower over, and a separate WC.
The property also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.
There is off-road parking and a detached garage with gardens to the front and side and an enclosed flagged garden to rear.
This property needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.
