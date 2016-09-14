Deceptively spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house found in a popular location

This is a beautifully appointed deceptively spacious three double bedroom semi-detached home in a popular location.
The property also offers two reception rooms, one of which is open plan to a modern fitted kitchen, modern bathroom and lovely hallway.
Externally, there is a mature private garden to rear, detached garage and driveway parking for two/three cars.
It is situated close to the Promenade, schools, good transport links and amenities.
This home is generously priced for the size and standard of accommodation on offer and viewing is highly recommended.
