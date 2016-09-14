Deceptively spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house found in a popular location

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

  • Agnew Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7BL

  • £135,000

  • OYSTONS ESTATE AGENCY

  • 01253 776777

0
Have your say

This is a beautifully appointed deceptively spacious three double bedroom semi-detached home in a popular location.

The property also offers two reception rooms, one of which is open plan to a modern fitted kitchen, modern bathroom and lovely hallway.

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Externally, there is a mature private garden to rear, detached garage and driveway parking for two/three cars.

It is situated close to the Promenade, schools, good transport links and amenities.

This home is generously priced for the size and standard of accommodation on offer and viewing is highly recommended.

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Agnew Road, Fleetwood

Back to the top of the page