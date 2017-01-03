Promotion for law team man

A Blackpool solicitor has been named the head of commercial property at regional law firm Napthens.

Paul Hardy, who joined the commercial property team as a partner earlier this year after 17 years at a Manchester firm, steps up to the new role with immediate effect.

The 39-year-old, who was born and brought up in Blackpool and still lives in the area, will oversee the running of the growing department.

The move follows a number of senior appointments to the dedicated property team including retail specialist and partner John Lomax.

Paul (pictured) advises clients on a range of commercial property issues, and has expertise in areas including landlord and tenant issues, and lease and development.

Paul said: “The Commercial Property team and our colleagues in the wider Real Estate division are benefiting from a busy property market which is increasing demand for our services.

“Since I joined Napthens I have enjoyed getting to know the team here and the clients we act for, and as head of department I’m looking forward to playing a part in shaping the direction of the firm and building on this successful foundation.”