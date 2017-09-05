Primary school closes after burst pipe

A Marton primary school has said it will close temporarily following a water pipe burst.

Mereside Primary School on Langdale Road is asking parents to come and collect their children as they have no water supply.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are closing because we have a water supply problem following a burst on the main road.

"We have no water at the school and we are asking parents to come and collect their children as soon as possible.

