Powerhouse in India trade visit

Lancashire businesses are being given the chance to develop trade with India.

The North West Asian Business Association, with the Federation of Asian Businesses, is leading a Northern Powerhouse trade mission to India.

The Northern Powerhouse Indian Trade Mission, taking place this November, is open to businesses looking to increase their footprint and accelerate growth in emerging markets such as India.

Recording an annual average growth rate of 7.5 per cent from 2004 to 2013, India’s economy is an emerging powerhouse – now growing faster than China.

Forecast to be the seventh largest in the world by 2019, India’s economy is set to exceed the size of the UK’s within the next few years presenting a huge opportunity.

The mission will showcase what the region has to offer with a focus on the likes of manufacturing, digital, health innovation and education while meeting high-level Indian officials.

