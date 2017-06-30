Pier flats D-day in a week’s time

One of the most controversial and longest-running sagas in local planning history reaches its latest stage next week when proposals to build flats on the old Fleetwood Pier site go before planners.

There are now more than 1,100 objections to the scheme by consortium Simmo Developments, which would see 15 flats for the over 55s and some retail units built on the site of the former pier, which Simmo leases.

Those objectors include Fleetwood Town Council, Fleetwood Civic Society, MP Cat Smith and councillors from the town, who fear the scheme will ruin the much admired seafront forever.

However, Simmo - headed by businessman Mike Simmons (aka comedian Joey Blower) and a minority of residents say the ultra modern flats would mean a step forward for the town.

The application was originally rejected by planners in January, when there had been only 200 objections, but a very similar version was re-submitted within weeks, causing outrage to those who oppose it.

Previously, Simmo had lodged two applications to build a hotel on the site, empty since the pier burned down in 2008.

Now Wyre planners are set to determine the scheme at the Civic Centre, Poulton, next Wednesday, July 5, with the meeting beginning at 2pm.

Members of the public can attend, but just four people are allowed to speak within the total of 12 minutes allocated.

Coun Emma Anderton, a town and borough councillor for Fleetwood, said this week: “I think the increased number of objections to the re-submission of this application shows how angry Fleetwood people are.

“The size, scale and design of the proposed building would be totally incongruous in the designated conservation area.

“I hope that the members of the planning committee reject this application in those valid planning grounds.”

Councillors from the planning committee will also make a site visit to the former Fleetwood Pier land at 10.30am on the morning of the planning meeting.