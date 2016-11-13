Peak power plant is given the green light

A power station which will step in to keep the lights on at times of high demand has been approved.

The new gas powered plant will be constructed at the Hillhouse site in Thornton.

But strict conditions have been attached by Wyre Council, which says the station can only operate for a total of 1,500 hours every year.

The power generation facility will be built on former industrial land on the former ICI site in Thornton.

It will supply the national grid at times when additional energy generation is required to match need, generating up to 20megawatts to supply the local area at peak times.

There were objections to the proposal from residents living close to the Hillhouse site, some of whom were concerned by the additional noise and pollution which would result from the plant.

Making her decision, planning officer Mandy Ramsden accepted there would be peaks in nitrogen oxide output from the plant when it was online but there would be no overall annual change to air pollution levels. She also set strict target for noise which must not exceed current background levels.

Approving the scheme she said: “The amenity of nearby residential property has bee taken in to account and relevant conditions in respect of noise and air quality would be imposed.”

The STOR power plant is expected to be operations for between one and seven hours a day.

It would be surrounded by a 2.4m high metal fence for security reasons.