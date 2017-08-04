North West’s listed companies on the rise

The North West’s listed companies have added £2.1bn to their total values in the second quarter of 2017, according to Deloitte.

The five per cent growth saw the total value of the region’s listed businesses rise from £41.6bn in Q1 2017 to £43.7bn.

Statistics from the business advisory firm’s latest North West Share Index also reveal that the region has continued to outperform the capital, with the FTSE All Share rising by 3.9 per cent over the last three months. This builds on the latest UK Powerhouse report, which showed that the economies of both Manchester and Leeds have grown faster than London since 2014. This quarter has been particularly strong for the North West’s smaller companies, with the value of those listed on the Alternative Investment Market jumping 20 per cent.

Chris Robertson partner at Deloitte in the North West, said: “While we would have expected to see increased market volatility in the three months running up to the election, it is encouraging that the region’s listed businesses have continued to build on their strong start to the year.”