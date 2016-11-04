The most in-demand jobs

The most in-demand roles in the North West range from Tax Accountants to Electrical Technicians, according to Clayton Recruitment,.

The latest quarterly analysis by the Lancashire-based multi niche recruitment specialist has outlined the five most in demand roles across the North West region.

The study was conducted by comparing vacancy levels across Clayton’s broad areas of expertise and highlights the ongoing skills shortages affecting many fields.

Tracy Bolan, Commercial Manager at Clayton Recruitment, revealed the full list.

Top are payroll administrators. She said: “Demand for payroll practitioners continues to rise across the North West, with the number of vacancies increasing for the third quarter in a row.”

“This position is crucial, particularly as businesses expand, as they need to ensure that all of their employees and contractors are paid promptly. Support staff such as payroll experts are the foundation of a successful business, so it’s no surprise they are highly sought after.”

Second are pickers/packers. “Pickers and packers are always in high demand before the Christmas period as retailers and distributors prepare for the huge influx of orders in November and December,” said Ms Bolan.

Third: Electrical technicians. Fourth: Practice/Tax Accountants. Fifth, Technical Project Engineers.

“Technical project engineers are responsible for ensuring construction and engineering projects are on time and on a budget, as well as monitoring the projects for fitness of purpose, she said.