Switch-On 2017 tickets up for grabs already

The registration for next year’s Illuminations Switch-On has officially opened, just two weeks after Dame Barbara Windsor flicked the famous switch.

This year’s star-studded show saw Diversity, The Vamps and Fatman Scoop all perform before the actress completed the official Switch-On, and next year’s show on Friday, September 1 promises to be one of the biggest yet.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Switch-On night is without doubt the biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar and is unbelievably popular with more than locals and visitors to the resort.

“The 2016 event featured some of the biggest names in British music and entertainment, given its popularity year on year we want to give people longer to register for wristbands. I would urge people to apply for their wristbands now – if you’re successful, it will undoubtedly be the best free night out you’ll ever have.”

To register, visit www.visitblackpool.com/switchon for the chance to receive up to four free tickets per household.

The ballot results will be announced late July 2017.