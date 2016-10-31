Resort libraries aid week of enterprise

Blackpool Council is launching an initiative during Global Entrepreneurship Week to help residents who are considering starting their own business.

Get Started in conjunction with Blackpool Libraries are providing an opportunity for start-ups to explore their business idea online using the library facilities, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20.

Held in libraries across the town, potential business owners can research their ideas and explore their potential during drop-in sessions.

Help will also be on hand for those that would like to talk through their business proposals in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

The drop-in sessions will be held from 1-3pm at Central Library and 2-4pm at Moor Park Library on Tuesday, November 15, between 2-4pm at Palatine Library on the Wednesday, from 1-3pm at Revoe Library and 2-4pm at Anchorsholme Library on Thursday, November 17, and 2-4pm at Layton Library on the Friday.

The Get Started service, based at the Enterprise Centre, is now in its 10th year and has assisted more than 1,000 businesses to start trading.

Whether you are someone that has an interest in crafts and fancy selling your work online or have practical skills such as building or carpentry and can offer a handyman service, the Get Started message has always been that anyone can start a business.

Debbie Leech, a fully qualified massage therapist, said: “Get Started gave me the confidence to start a business and with some initiative and forward thinking, and support from my family, I am now the proud owner of my own therapy salon.

“Get Started has supported me from day one and recently assisted with training on how to gain online and social media presence.

“It makes such a difference when you are a sole trader to know someone is there for you.

Aaron Dickinson, gardener, said: “I wasn’t sure where to start and contacted the Get Started team for guidance.

“They were a great help with getting everything ready, planning how it would work and making sure I understood about self-employment. The council also supported me to access funding from the Start-Up Loan company – this allowed me to invest in professional equipment.”

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Development, said: “This is a great opportunity for those who want to take that first step into self-employment, open their own business and achieve their ambitions.”