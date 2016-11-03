Local firms partner Powerhouse plans

Leading Lancashire businesses have been unveiled as Northern Powerhouse partners.

A raft of firms have signed up to the new government scheme, with many others in the pipeline.

That means the number of Northern Powerhouse partners has surpassed the 30 mark.

Each of these companies has committed to join forces with government to help the North achieve its full potential – and attract new jobs and investment to the region.

The businesses taking part in the Northern Powerhouse Partnership Programme – which range from infrastructure specialists and PR agencies to banks and universities – will join a new network of leaders who strongly believe in the potential to grow the Northern economy and are committed to delivering this growth.

By pledging their support, this dynamic new network will now champion the North’s strengths, as well as promote new and exciting local developments across transport, skills and innovation, culture, and devolution.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, David Gauke, said: “We are determined to create a Northern Powerhouse and are clear we must work closely with businesses to pool the abundance of talent across the North to make this a reality.

“Today dozens of bold businesses are sending a clear message by joining join us in this quest to make the Northern Powerhouse an even better place to live, work and invest in.”

New partners announced today include Peel Ports; Marketing Lancashire; University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN); the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; Downtown in Business; and Recycling Lives.