Energy firm gets a new chief

Energy consultancy Inenco Group has announced Gary Stokes as its new chief executive.

Gary will commence his role with immediate effect, replacing interim CEO Patrick Macdonald who will remain on the board and move to the role of chairman.

Gary, a chartered accountant by training, joins the Lytham-based firm, which has over 400 staff across the UK, after more than twenty years’ experience leading organisations through transformation and growth.

He previously held the role of CEO of Atex Group, a global developer of enterprise systems, where he is credited for delivering growth in a challenging market place, as well as CEO roles at Regenersis and LINPAC.

Inenco Chairman Patrick Macdonald said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gary as Chief Executive of Inenco.

“He has a strong track record and will be an excellent leader of the company as we continue to invest in and build a stronger business for our customers. I look forward to working with Gary.”

Mr Stokes said: “Inenco is an award-winning company serving many of the largest and best known organisations in the UK.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build on Inenco’s existing capabilities and continue its growth by providing best in class business energy solutions.”