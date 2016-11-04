Agency hired to help launch £16m ride

Specialist communications agency Rule 5 has been appointed by Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The Manchester-based firm will work with the Pleasure Beach in-house team on communication around the amusement park’s new £16.25m rollercoaster, Construction MMXVIII, due to open in 2018.

Work is already under way with the agency having worked in collaboration with Blackpool Pleasure Beach to announce news of what will be the UK’s first ever double-launch rollercoaster at a press conference in Waldkirch, Germany, last month.

Journalists were treated to a tour of Mack Rides, where the state-of-the-art rollercoaster is being manufactured.

Its unique features will include 15 interactions with five other rides and two tunnels at what is already the UK’s most ride-intensive theme park.

The agency is also tasked with working with Blackpool Pleasure Beach to develop its national and creative communications strategy with a focus on key seasonal events.

Robert Owen, Director of Marketing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said;”Over the last five years we’ve been working quietly on the development of Construction MMXVIII. With the announcement we wanted to create maximum noise. Following weeks of dedicated planning Rule 5 helped us do that. Plans for the next phase of construction are already in development and we’re looking forward to working with the team to promote these here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

Rule 5 Director, Julie Wilson, added: “Opportunities to be involved with a development such as Construction MMXVIII do not come along very often, it’s an incredible brief.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to play a part in what will be the most exciting roller coaster launch in recent years.”