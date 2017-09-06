Jobs boost as new bingo hall to open in Fleetwood

A long-awaited bingo hall is due to open in Fleetwood this month, creating 15 new jobs.

There hasn’t been a bingo hall in the town for eight years but businessman Stephen Ashe is now ready to launch a purposely-fitted out premises on Station Road, which opens on September 30.

The former Fleetwood Trawlers Supply premises, more recently a furniture upholstery shop, is now being fully kitted out with a bar, bingo master’s podium and up to 200 seats after Wyre planners agreed to a change of use from retail unit to bingo hall with food servery. It will be called Barney’s in homage to the town’s previous bingo hall on Poulton Road.

The old Barney’s, officially named Top Ten Bingo, closed in 2009 after business was hit by the smoking ban and the rise of online bingo.

Mr Ashe said: “Our hall is smaller, with fewer overheads, and better able to cope in the 21st century. Fleetwood is perfect for this operation and the feedback in this town has been incredible.

“Bingo was in trouble a few years back but it is still popular.”