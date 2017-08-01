Guide to making a real difference

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has published a new guide to help suppliers deliver more social value and generate increased local benefits into publicly funded-construction projects.

Under the terms of the Social Value Act, introduced in 2013, anyone who commissions public services, such as the LEP, are required to consider how they can secure a substantial social, economic and environmental return on investment for local communities from any public money being spent.

In Lancashire this includes major capital investment programmes, such as the £430m City Deal and £320m Growth Deal, and other housing and infrastructure projects throughout the county.

The 18-page document, entitled the ‘Social Value Toolkit’, is available to download for free from the LEP’s website.

It clearly outlines what the principles of social value are, why it is significant to Lancashire, and explains how firms can embed social value benefits into their day-to-day operational practices.

The Toolkit also contains case studies of results that are already being seen.

The report highlights how developer Lovell has committed to delivering over 1,000 hours of training for local apprentices as part of the £22m redevelopment programme of Blackpool’s Queens Park housing estate.

Another case study highlights how Balfour Beatty created and delivered a comprehensive local community engagement strategy linked to its recent work at Runshaw College.

This resulted in numerous work placements for college students, new apprenticeships for local people and regular projects with local schools, scout groups and community groups.

Edwin Booth, Chairman of the Lancashire LEP, said: “This Toolkit has been created to help companies delivering publicly funded LEP schemes in Lancashire to not only meet the objectives outlined in the Social Value Act, but also to add as much value as possible to the Lancashire economy through creating new training and employment opportunities at a local level.”