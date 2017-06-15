Ferry funding is guaranteed  for five months

The Knott End to Fleetwood ferry will be funded until late November, it has been announced.

Lancashire County Council’s new Tory cabinet has agreed to keep the ferry running until late November, while a longer term arrangement is agreed with Wyre Council.

The county council and Wyre Council have shared the cost of providing the ferry since 2007.

But in November 2015, the then Labour administration earmarked the contribution towards the ferry service as a budget saving, and subsequently gave notice that the county council’s contribution would cease when the contract expired at the end of March this year.

Discussions have been underway between the two councils for the last 18 months.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We have clearly agreed to the principle of continuing to contribute to running this vital ferry link and today’s decision will give officers from both councils until the end of November to agree a longer term arrangement.”

After the review, officers will return to cabinet in November with a report setting out recommendations for the long term future of the service.

However, Fleetwood Labour member, County Coun Lorraine Beavers, said the decision to fund it only until November showed a lack of commitment which contradicted the Tories’pledge to save the ferry if they came to power.

She said: “They have only guaranteed to save it for six months, so what will happen after that? The ferry is still not safe in the long term.”