Customers face four mile trek as bank branch to close

Another Fylde coast bank branch is set to close

Yorkshire Bank in Crescent East, Cleveleys will shut on May 15 this year.

The move follows an announcement in September last year by Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank Group would be reducing its network.

The bank says it wants to create 'a truly integrated digital, mobile, telephone and branch service for its customers.'

A total of 39 branches across the UK will close.

Customers will have to travel to Abingdon Street in Blackpool.

The bank says it will try to find roles for frontline branch staff either within other branches or elsewhere in the bank, wherever possible but says some jobs losses are likely.

Around 200 Yorkshire Bank staff will be at risk of redundancy or subject to the redeployment process.

Gavin Opperman, Customer Banking Director, Yorkshire Bank, said: “While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other

banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us.

“The changes continue our journey towards a model that combines an enhanced digital platform with a right sized branch network; allowing customers to interact with us through a wide range of channels – mobile, online, telephone, in-branch – whenever and however they want.”

Last month Natwest announced it was to close four Fylde coast branches.

Kirkham, Fleetwood, Lytham and Poulton will all shut in June.