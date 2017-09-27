Cuerden Ikea plans take major step forward

Plans to open a new Ikea in Lancashire have taken a major step forward.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the proposals at a planning meeting to discuss the Cuerden scheme on Tuesday, September 26.

The 65 hectare area of land situated at the start of the M65 has been earmarked to become home to the furniture giant, a 120-bedroom hotel, 80,000 sq km of industrial space, 26,000 sq m of office space and 210 new homes.

The council estimates that the move will inject more than £241m into Lancashire's economy and create 4,00 new jobs.

A spokesman for the Limit Cuerden pressure group expressed their disappointment in the decision.

