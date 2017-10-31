Blackpool skin specialists aim for beauty

They say beauty is only skin deep but one group of Blackpool business folk are hoping to prove it is more than that.

The team from Beauty and the Ink are hoping to make a permanent mark in the community with the opening of their parlour in Waterloo Road.

It is the brainchild of Wayne Mylroie, 34, who wanted to bring together a fusion of skin art and skin treatments for male and female customers.

Wayne, who specialises in laser removal treatments said he had been looking to launch his business for some time.

He said: “I have always been fascinated with tattoos and had been looking for the right opportunity to start a business.

“There a is a strong market for it in Blackpool. I wanted to think outside the box a little bit and combine it with a range of treatments.

“We have worked hard and created a studio with a real atmosphere, with special LED lighting and a relaxed, mellow, friendly atmosphere. I want people to feel at home.”

They have converted a former bakery which had been derelict for some time into the studio opposite the Waterloo Hotel.

Wanye added: “It has taken months of work and a considerable investment but we opened on Monday.

“We are offering tattooing with two artists, Amy Ellis and MJ Craney, laser tattoo removals, eyebrows and eyelash treatments, botox and filler by Lyndsy Gregory, teeth whitening, waxing, nails professional microblading and a range of beauty treatments.

“We are all very excited about the business and looking forward to helping our customers.”